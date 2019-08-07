Experienced defense key for Hornets in 2019

(KSNT) – As the old saying goes, “defense wins championships.” Emporia State is off to a good start.

The Hornets are bringing back 9 of their top 10 tacklers from last season, including Jace McDown, who led the MIAA in tackles. The Hornets won 8 games last season, including the Corsicana Bowl.

“It’s everything when you line up and I see Jace (McDown sitting next to me, and I look in front of me and I see Tre’Vaun Ammons and Parker Bass and I look behind me and see Roscoe Gatewood and Jordan Wallace. It allows you to play more freely,” says senior defensive back Gary Woods II.

We’re deep at every position,” says junior linebacker Jace McDown. “We’ve got competition at every position and then we’ve got 10 guys basically coming back that played almost every game last year, so that’s really, really nice.”