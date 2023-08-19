MANHATTAN, K.S. (KSNT) – Kansas State’s marching band was supposed to have its annual march through Aggieville tonight, but the director postponed the performance due to extreme heat.

“It’s just too hot,” long-time director Frank Tracz said. Tracz has been in this role for 31 years, and he told 27 News this is the first time he’s ever cancelled this event for hot weather.

The band’s march through Aggieville is an annual tradition whether family members, friends and the community can get to know the students in the band. The band endures warm weather during the early portion of football season, but Tracz said messing with triple-digit heat isn’t smart.

“It’s just dangerous,” Tracz said. “It’s just flat out dangerous. It’s very unhealthy. We did a band camp and it was in the 90s, but we did pretty well. There had been a couple moments where kids struggled, but this is over the edge. We don’t have to do this, no one’s making us do this, it’s all my call.”

It’s especially dangerous when band members walk roughly a half mile through Aggieville for the performance, all while carrying instruments and wearing heavy uniforms.

Tracz believes calling the event off was the right thing to do. Tracz and KSU’s marching band don’t have a new date scheduled for the event just yet, but he said they plan to hold it something after this week’s heat wave.