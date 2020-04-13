‘Extreme technical difficulties’ for Kansans filing unemployment online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many Kansans who are trying to file for unemployment are having a tough time on the Kansas Department of Labor website.

Labor officials are saying the website is experiencing “extreme technical difficulties”, and has had “minimal functionality” since Sunday.

Many people are trying to file weekly unemployment claims, but the website won’t load for them.

Officials stress that if you can’t file on Sunday or Monday claims are accepted all week, but your payment may be delayed.

Unemployment Insurance Director Laurel Klein Searles said in the meantime their IT department is working hard to get the technical issues fixed.

“They are on the phone with outside vendors trying to work through whatever the issues are, identify the problems, we have an old and complicated system that has a enormous amount of strain on it right now, and so they are doing their best to get these issues resolved in a timely manner so that you are able to process your claims as you normally would,” Searles said.

Officals said they have increased the amount of people answering the phones this week, but that system is overloaded too so you may not be able to access help. They suggest checking their social media to see when website issues are fixed.