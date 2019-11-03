Fall temperatures return for the start of the work week.

Temperatures in the 50s return before another blast of cold air makes its way towards us later in the week.

Cooler temperatures Monday

Nice start to the week

Cooler with shower chances by Wednesday

Today was fairly warm considering we are now several days into November. Tonight, clouds will build in and our temperatures will get down into the upper 30s to lower 40s by early Monday morning.

Winds will shift back to the north through the night into Monday. Clouds will remain in the area for most of the day keeping our highs on the cooler side with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s and winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Through the first half of the week we will see highs in the 50s and mostly pleasant weather. Later in the week another system will approach and bring us cooler temperatures and another chance for precipitation on Wednesday night or into Thursday. The track of that system looks to favor the best chance for precipitation to stay over the southern half of the area, but all areas will see a significant cool-down by Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

