Family and pets escape from house fire possibly set by space heater

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A family and their pets escaped from a Sunday morning house fire that investigators believe was caused by a space heater.

Fire Marshal Michael Martin said around 8 A.M. on Sunday fire crews fought flames at a home in the 1200 block of NE Quincy Street.

Shawnee County Dispatchers said 7 people escaped the home. Several pets were also removed from the home. No one was hurt.

Investigators think the fire may have been caused by a space heater or an electrical circuit issue. They said there were no smoke detectors found in the home.

