TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One family from Osage City is recovering after a rollover crash that happened in Lyon county.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the family of four was driving on highway 56, just north of Miller at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver, 41-year-old Fred Pallensi, lost control of the car, struck a culvert, which then caused the car to roll over.

Pallensi was driving with three children in the car, but he was not hurt. Two of the children had minor injuries.