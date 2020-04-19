Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings

The doors at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church in the Old Town historic district of Albuquerque, New Mexico, remain closed Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is urging parishioners to stay home during Holy Week as state public health orders prompted by the coronavirus outbreak limit gatherings and social contact. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Kansas from limiting attendance at in-person religious worship services or activities to 10 or fewer congregation members to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision comes Saturday from U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita signaled that he believes there’s a good chance the policy violates religious freedom and free speech rights.

Broomes’ ruling prevents the enforcement of an order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly on April 7.

His decision will remain in effect until May 2. He has a hearing set for Thursday in a lawsuit filed against Kelly by two churches and their pastors.