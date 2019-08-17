Felon arrested for shooting a gun into a Southwest Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested a convicted felon for having a gun that they say he shot into a home on Saturday morning.

Officers said that around 8:00 a.m. they responded to a home on SW 34th Street where someone told them that their house had been hit by 2 bullets. No one was hit, but the shooting launched an investigation.

Topeka Police looked around and found an apartment near 34th and Gage that had several holes that they say showed that shots had been fired from inside.

32-year-old Gwyndell Declerk came out of the apartment and officers arrested him. Now Declerk is in jail on several charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.