Festival of Lights kicks off in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An annual tradition kicked off Friday in the little apple.

Families gathered at Blue Earth Plaza in Manhattan for the 7th annual Festival of Lights. It’s a holiday tradition that’s all about Christmas music, holiday sweets, and the lights.

This year the festival was a little rainier than most, but the people who came out were glad they did.

“I was deployed the other time that it happened so I missed it, but I’m here now. I had to come see it because I love lights and I love the grinch,” said Akil Payne, a Fort Riley soldier.

“Unites everyone under one common Christmas spirit, putting aside everything for a while and just chill you know?” said Christian Vasquez, who lives in Manhattan.

The event is put on each year by local Manhattan businesses. Everything at the plaza will stay lit for 5 weeks.