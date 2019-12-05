Festival of Trees to benefit SLI of Topeka

The Festival of Trees opened Thursday morning in Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center and is open the public. Festival of Trees is an annual holiday tradition sponsored by SLI of Topeka and attracts over 6,000 people each year. Topeka organizations decorate their trees in different themes and compete in several categories for best tree display. Thursday morning’s entertainment featured the Eisenhower Middle School Orchestra and the Seaman High jazz Band. SLI supports the efforts of individuals with diverse abilities to achieve independence in the community. SLI offers guidance to clients in determining their chosen path in life, enhance clients’ individual capabilities and skills by offering life-long learning opportunities, engage clients, families, guardians and staff in developing plans and measuring accomplishments, promote clients rights through education and advocacy, provide safe living and working environments and ensure that trained staff is provided to increase client independence and participation in the community. For a complete schedule go to https://www.slitopeka.org/festival-of-trees/events