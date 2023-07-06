What We’re Tracking

Pleasant Thursday

More storm chances Friday

Heating back up next week

Lows this morning are in the 60s with even a few spots in the upper 50s. Some cloud cover is filtering through and we may hold on to that throughout the daytime.

Temperatures for the next couple days will continue to be a bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s expected. Overnight lows should be able to drop back into the lower 60s for the next few nights, too.

Our weather pattern stays a bit more active this week, so we’re looking at a few scattered storm chances heading into the weekend, but after all that rain that some of us saw last night, we’ll be watching for the possibility for even more heavy rain. It won’t be a total wash-out over the next few days, though, as we are expecting periods of dry weather, too!

Temperatures begin to warm as we begin to dry things out a bit early next week. By Sunday, we’ll be able to make it closer to 90°, and we could be approaching the mid 90s again as soon as Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez