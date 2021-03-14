Fifth earthquake strikes Wichita on Sunday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United States Geological Survey reported a fifth earthquake early Sunday evening.

The latest earthquake measured a 3.9 magnitude and is the strongest of the day. It occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

According to the Kansas Geological Survey, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a smaller 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred.

Earlier Sunday morning, two more earthquakes occurred minutes apart around 6:30 a.m. and a third occurred around 7 a.m. A third earthquake occurred at 8:30 a.m. and measured as a 2.4 magnitude.