Topeka (KSNT) – A strong storm system is organizing itself over the Rocky Mountains and is expected to move through the central plains over the next several days.

A particularly strong cold front will accompany this storm system bringing unusually cold temperatures to the region for early November.

Average high for this time of year: 58 degrees

for this time of year: 58 degrees Average morning low for this time of year: 36 degrees

By Friday this week, we’ll be lucky if we get above that 36-degree mark for the afternoon.

*Blizzard Warning in the Dakotas*

This storm system is bringing high winds, winter weather, and even blizzard conditions across the central plains. Bismarck North Dakota in particular could see a foot of snow with winds gusting close to 50 mph.

Here in Northeast Kansas, our temperatures will drop from about 75 degrees Wednesday afternoon to 25 degrees early Friday morning. That’s a 50 degree drop in just 36 hours! Be sure to bundle up on Friday – it could be quite the shock to the system.

The storm is also impacting other parts of the U.S.

This cold front is so strong it looks like it may even play a part in influencing the direction of incoming Tropical Storm Nicole. Nicole is currently spinning off of Florida’s east coast and is expected to intensify into a hurricane before landfall. Our cold front moving through Kansas will interact with Nicole’s westward movement as it then changes direction up to the northeast.

