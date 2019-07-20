Final stretch of the heat wave







The Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of northeast Kansas until 8pm this evening.

Today is our last day of this extreme heat as our heat advisory finally expires and things really start to cool down into the start of next week.

Saturday will be a similar day to the past couple of days and temperatures rise into the upper 90s for the afternoon high and heat index values remain in the 105°-110° range with mostly sunny skies and winds from the South. Humidity will still remain in the muggy category but not for long.

For Sunday it will still be rather warm as temperatures drop to around average for this time of year into the lower 90s with heat index values just around the triple digit mark so not as bad as we’ve been seeing. But, come Sunday evening a front pushes through the area bringing the potential for some showers and thunderstorms but nonetheless cooler temperatures to follow.

The start of next week looks to be amazing especially for this time of year as the humidity backs off significantly and temperatures fall to well below average into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

That trend will last for a couple of days as temperatures slowly continue to warm back up to around the average temperature of 90° by the end of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

