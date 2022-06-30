TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire that it says was intentionally set at the Eastboro Shopping Center Thursday morning.

(KSNT Photo)

Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said the department will be there for a “significant amount of time.” People in the area and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area near SE Tefft Street since fire hoses are blocking the road.

Stahl said firefighters are on the roof and inside the building, but confirms the roof collapsed indoors.

(Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)









Stahl said the building was in “pretty poor shape,” and it appeared at least parts of the roof had previously collapsed on itself. There is a fireworks stand across the street, but Stahl says it is not a threat at this time.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the original call came in at 10:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of southeast 6th Avenue.