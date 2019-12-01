Fire seriously injures person at Rose Villa nursing home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responded to a fire at the Rose Villa nursing home on Saturday night.

Crews said around 10:00 p.m. they were called to a fire at 2075 SW Fillmore Street. They found smoke in the hallways and a person who had life threatening injuries from a fire.

Paramedics rushed the person to a local hospital in critical condition.

The fire was out when crews arrived. Investigators believe it was started accidentally by someone not properly throwing away smoking materials.