First Annual Blues, Brews & Bites at Ward Meade Park

TFI Family services held their first annual Blues, Brews & Bites Saturday at Ward Meade park. The afternoon event included food trucks, craft beers, mixed drinks, a silent auction and plenty of Blues music provided by the Topeka Blues Society. TFI Family Services, Inc. is a child welfare agency that provides experience, compassion, quality services and care for foster children. They provide various types of services to the community including foster and kinship care, domestic and international adoption, counseling support and education, training and visitation and exchange centers. To learn more about TFI family Services visit their web site. See more photos here.