First chance of snow this season arrives on Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds and cooler tonight

Possible rain/snow mix Monday

Temperatures continue to drop through Halloween

Temperatures will continue to drop off overnight as a new cold front pushes through the area. Our lows tonight will reach the lower to middle 30s with winds between 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will build in through the evening and remain through Monday.

With the clouds hanging around through most of Monday, temperatures will stay on the cooler side with out high in the middle to upper 30s and our low in the middle 20s. Showers are expected throughout the day Monday with a slight chance that it will transition to light snow for portions of the viewing area.

Tuesday things will dry up and warm up a bit with highs in the 40s and low in the 30s before the next wave of cooler air arrives on Wednesday. Wednesday’s system will bring with it another round of snow chances. while there is still a lot of uncertainty with the track of the storm, this system has a much greater chances of producing accumulation snow for some of us.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



