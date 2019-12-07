First Friday Art Walk celebrates last event before New Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in the community enjoyed the last First Friday Art Walk of the year.

Art galleries like Amuse that’s located on Kansas Avenue are sharing the work of talented artists like Navy veteran, Jack Pruitt, who picked up a paintbrush seven years ago just for fun.

Pruitt believes that everyone is an artist in some way and encourages people to find an outlet that sparks their creativity.

“Whether you paint, whether you sculpt, whether you compose music, whether you play music, it’s all part of that creative process. Everybody is creative at doing something,” Pruitt said.

Most stores in North Topeka stay open until about 9 o’clock at night, or you can catch the next first Friday Art Walk in the new year.