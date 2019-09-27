First round of storms this evening with more ahead

Tracking a few rounds of storms over the next couple days before warmer temperatures return early next week.







What We’re Tracking:

Storms this evening

Another round of storms likely Saturday

Warmer by Sunday and Monday

A front will slide through by late tonight, triggering scattered storms this evening into the overnight hours. A few strong to severe storms are possible for the southeastern counties this evening. Temperatures cool down into the lower 60s.

For Saturday, temperatures only topping out in the lower to middle 70s with a chance for periodic showers and storms on Saturday and northeast breezes with the best chance of strong to severe storms entering the area Saturday evening as a slight risk is in effect for some southern counties tomorrow. However, warm and humid air kicks back in for Sunday and Monday before the next–and much stronger–cold front pushes through on Tuesday.

The front that pushes through mid-week will allow a significant temperatures drop as we struggle to climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon and only reach the upper 70s on Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

