TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued Flash Flood Warnings for parts of Lyon County until 9:45 a.m., and parts of Osage, Coffey, and Franklin counties until 10:30 a.m.

The warnings affect central Lyon County, including Emporia, southern Osage County and northwestern Franklin County.

Several inches of rain, in some cases as much as 8-9 inches, have fallen across these counties since yesterday evening, and there are reports of flooded roadways.

At 5:30 a.m., Law Enforcement in Osage County reports water over Highway K170 6 miles south of Osage City.

The National Weather Service warns that many cities could be impacted by flash flooding through mid-morning including Emporia, Olpe, Reading, Osage City, Lyndon, and Lebo.