Flood warning issued for river near Manhattan

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Big Blue River near Manhattan. Manhattan city officials said neighborhoods should be spared from any flooding.

The US Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Tuttle Creek Lake at a rate of 25,000 cubic feet per second after the Lake reached record-breaking levels.

“Boating, canoeing, kayaking, and swimming are not recommended on the Big Blue River or Kansas River during periods of high water release,” the city said in a news release. “Fast-moving floodwaters can trap boaters against debris and hidden obstacles, creating a very dangerous situation.”