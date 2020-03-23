Fog & drizzle this morning with rain chances returning Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Foggy with drizzle Monday morning

Another rain chance early Tuesday

Warmer weather returns midweek

The dense fog and drizzle that is out there this morning will linger through the early lunch hour reducing visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile.

Later this afternoon, after starting off with thick cloud cover we could see some clearing from north to south as clouds try and break with temperatures rebounding to near 60° for the high.

Any breaks in the clouds later this afternoon won’t last long before another round of cloud cover spreads in and rain chances return.

Heading on into Tuesday morning, areas of showers and storms will be possible early Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall looks to be the biggest culprit with decent size hail possible. The rain looks to move off to the east by mid-morning with spotty showers throughout the afternoon and occasional clearing.

Despite the rain to start the day, temperatures will be mild again Tuesday in the lower 60s. Even warmer air approaches on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies before the next cold front slides in and cools things off for Thursday once again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





