Fog possible again tonight into early Wednesday morning

What We’re Tracking:

Dense fog early, then partial sunshine

Possible mix Friday morning before widespread rain

Much colder Saturday through Monday

We’ll continue to stay quiet throughout the night and into Wednesday. Temperatures tonight will drop down back into the 30s. Fog is likely yet again late tonight into early Wednesday morning with pockets of dense fog possible.

Once the sun starts to rise through mid morning, that’s when we should start to see the return of some sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A cold front moves through late Wednesday night bringing in much colder air. Overnight lows for Thursday morning could very well be in the single digits for some if not teens. Temperatures will struggle throughout the day as cloud cover takes over only climbing into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Our weather pattern starts to get a little bit more active heading on into Thursday night. As our temperatures hover right around the freezing mark for much of the evening, a wintry mix is possible. The wintry mix becomes more likely overnight before transitioning over to rain Friday morning and continuing on throughout the day Friday as well. Any ice that may have formed the night before should melt once the rain hits.

Friday we’ll see an improvement with our temperatures as we get into the upper 40s to near 50°.

The rain starts to trail off Friday night and we should start to see clearing early Saturday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



