Fog possible again tonight with much warmer weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy tonight with patchy fog possible

Partial clearing Friday afternoon

Much warmer this weekend before a strong cold front hits

Patchy fog is still possible later this evening into early Friday morning reducing visibility down in spots to a mile or less. Use caution when driving tonight and early tomorrow. Otherwise, clouds continue to stay with us overnight as temperatures drop down into the 30s.

Friday night might become a bit frosty before much warmer air streams into the region this weekend. Clouds will still be stubborn but there is a chance that we start to see the clouds breakaway later in the evening. Afternoon highs for Friday look to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The start of February looks amazing as temperatures skyrocket into the 50s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. The only issue is that we may be dealing with some breezy conditions as winds stay sustained at about 10-20 mph.

Sunday, aka Super Bowl Sunday, is showing signs of even warmer weather. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for your watch parties as temperatures climb into the lower to middle 60s in most spots with some areas maybe even getting into the upper 60s. Looks like the Kansas City Chiefs sent some of that Miami weather this way.

As far as Miami goes, there should be widespread showers and storms Friday night and Saturday in South Florida. A mostly sunny sky should develop Sunday afternoon with a high near 70 and a north wind at 10-15mph. It should be around 66-68 degrees at kickoff.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller





