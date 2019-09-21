Football Frenzy (09/20/19)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week 3 of the high school football season on Football Frenzy.

Sabetha 41
Perry-Lecompton 21 (GAME OF THE WEEK)

Hayden 41
Washburn Rural 7

Topeka High 60
Highland Park 8

Silver Lake 25
Riley County 0

Seaman 24
Manhattan 56

Rossville 44
Rock Creek 16

Topeka West 0
Junction City 41

Troy 58
Horton 24

Shawnee Heights 23
KC Schlagle

St. Marys 0
Centralia 40

Holton 28
Nemaha Central 14

Jeff West 55
Hiawatha 0

Marysville 28
Concordia 12

Axtell 60
Onaga 14

Santa Fe Trail 43
Anderson County 26

Osage City 18
Council Grove 13

Royal Valley 14
Riverside 42

Hanover 66
Rock Hills 16

