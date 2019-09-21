Football Frenzy (09/20/19)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week 3 of the high school football season on Football Frenzy.
Sabetha 41
Perry-Lecompton 21 (GAME OF THE WEEK)
Hayden 41
Washburn Rural 7
Topeka High 60
Highland Park 8
Silver Lake 25
Riley County 0
Seaman 24
Manhattan 56
Rossville 44
Rock Creek 16
Topeka West 0
Junction City 41
Troy 58
Horton 24
Shawnee Heights 23
KC Schlagle
St. Marys 0
Centralia 40
Holton 28
Nemaha Central 14
Jeff West 55
Hiawatha 0
Marysville 28
Concordia 12
Axtell 60
Onaga 14
Santa Fe Trail 43
Anderson County 26
Osage City 18
Council Grove 13
Royal Valley 14
Riverside 42
Hanover 66
Rock Hills 16