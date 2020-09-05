Football Frenzy: Week 1 (9/4)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Jared Kerr said he had former Seaman High School teacher Jeff Pierce as his freshman history teacher.

Just this week, 40-year-old Pierce was arrested on charges of producing and possessing child pornography. The FBI confirmed in a release that Pierce used multiple fake accounts where he disguised himself as a female teenage. He would then use the fake accounts on apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Grindr and Kik.