Football Frenzy: Week 1 (9/4)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The opening week of the award winning Football Frenzy.
Highlights from Perry Lecompton-Jeff West, Rossville-Centralia, Junction City- Bishop Carroll, Seaman-Washburn Rural, Riley County-St. Marys, and Hayden-Emporia
Scores:
Junction City 28, Carrol 29
Rossville 42, Centralia 6
Wamego 7, Concordia 14
Hayden 47 Emporia 7
Perry-Lecompton 54, Jefferson West 6
Shawnee Heights 0, Lawrence 53
Manhattan 21, Garden City 7
Valley Heights 32, Marysville 12
Holton 15, Nemaha Central 13
Sante Fe Trail 0, Prairie View 13
Royal Valley, Riverside
Chapman 29, Sabetha 34
Washburn Rural 8, Seaman 8
Riley County 48, St. Marys 8
Frankfort 36, Washington County 44
Axtell 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 18