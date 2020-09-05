Football Frenzy: Week 1 (9/4)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The opening week of the award winning Football Frenzy.

Highlights from Perry Lecompton-Jeff West, Rossville-Centralia, Junction City- Bishop Carroll, Seaman-Washburn Rural, Riley County-St. Marys, and Hayden-Emporia

Scores:

Junction City 28, Carrol 29

Rossville 42, Centralia 6

Wamego 7, Concordia 14

Hayden 47 Emporia 7

Perry-Lecompton 54, Jefferson West 6

Shawnee Heights 0, Lawrence 53

Manhattan 21, Garden City 7

Valley Heights 32, Marysville 12

Holton 15, Nemaha Central 13

Sante Fe Trail 0, Prairie View 13

Royal Valley, Riverside

Chapman 29, Sabetha 34

Washburn Rural 8, Seaman 8

Riley County 48, St. Marys 8

Frankfort 36, Washington County 44

Axtell 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 18

