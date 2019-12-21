Former K-State star Sproles will retire from NFL

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 06: Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles waits for a kickoff return during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowl running back. Sproles says he’s at peace with his decision to call it quits at the end of the season. The 36-year-old Sproles has been out with a torn right hip flexor muscle and will not play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sproles starred for K-State under Bill Snyder from 2001 to 2004. While there, the Olathe North High School product amassed 5,588 yards and was a first-team All-American in 2003.

He was drafted in the fourth round by the San Diego Chargers in 2005. Over his career, he played for the Chargers, Saints, and finally the Eagles. He was a Pro Bowl player in 2014, 2015, and 2016 and holds franchise records for each team he played on for a variety of statistics.