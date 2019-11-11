Four shot at Kansas City adult nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4) – Four people should recover after an overnight shooting at an adult nightclub.

The shooting happened at Baccala, at Independence and Lawn. Investigators say they were responding to a disturbance nearby when they heard gunshots. There were apparently multiple people shooting, firing dozens of shots.

Four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, several individuals have been detained while police determine who was involved and what their involvement was.

If you have information that can help police solve this case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit a tip here.