Free coronavirus testing through end of year at Hummer Sports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Free drive through COVID-19 testing is available through the end of December at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. The testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Unlike most COVID-19 testing, this is a saliva test instead of the commonly used PCP swab that goes inside the nose, according to organizers with Go Get Tested. Anyone wanting to take advantage of this testing opportunity needs to register here. After signing up, patients will be emailed a QR code, which will be scanned at the testing site.

“The process is super simple,” said Mouyyad Abdulhadi, the Chief Marketing Officer for Go Get Tested. “You get to gogettested.com and register for an appointment. Appointments are available at all different sites and locations.”

The Shawnee County Health Department is still evaluating other testing locations at this time, but said more could become available in the near future. The testing site is free whether a person has health insurance or not.

The company, Go Get Tested, is in charge of setting up testing sites in states hit the hardest by COVID-19. Some employees are hired locally out of Shawnee County and the others overseeing the testing are from Texas, which is where Go Get Tested is based.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Kansas launch and we are excited to help Kansans get through this pandemic and get them back to work,” said Abdulhadi.