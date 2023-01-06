What We’re Tracking:

Wintery mix possible Sat AM.

Mild temperatures next week

Another chance for rain Thursday

Partly cloud skies are expected tonight with overnight lows taking us into the middle 30s. Cloud cover will increase early tomorrow morning as a weak and relatively unorganized system moves into our neck of the woods.

The low pressure system will move through quickly on Saturday morning. Precipitation looks possible for portions of the area, but the type will be dependent on a few factors. As it stands right now, precipitation will generally be light and mixed. Better snow chances will be up north, with everyone having a good chance to see some wintery mix and freezing drizzle.

Any amounts we do end up seeing will be a glazing of ice or a quick dusting of snow. The main impacts will likely be due to freezing drizzle if temperature profiles line up just right – so be sure to give yourself extra time out the door and on the roads tomorrow.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday we see a pretty good rebound in temperatures with highs in the middle 40s and mostly sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, we should see quite a bit of sunshine and more mild weather. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will get close to 50° with overnight lows near 30°. Our next best chance for rain arrives by Wednesday night and into Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush