Funeral plans for Manhattan woman killed in 7-car crash in Topeka on I-70 set

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services for a Manhattan woman killed in a traffic accident in Topeka have been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at an Atlanta church.

Atlanta native Brooke Rees, 29, was killed when large metal pipes broke free from a semi-tractor trailer causing a collision that claimed her life on Feb. 24.

Rees was the husband of Tom Rees, an assistant tennis coach at Kansas State, who wrote on his Facebook page that his heart is “shattered.”

According to the obituary Rees was survived by her husband, Thomas, and her parents, Steve and Dana Naylor.

The obituary provided a link for those who prefer to attend virtually, the zoom link is https://passion.link/celebrationoflife.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Brooke’s GoFundMe account that will be used to establish a memorial fund in memory of Brooke’s beautiful life. Please see the link:https://www.gofundme.com/f/brooke-naylor-rees-memorial?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer