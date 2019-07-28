Funeral set for Topeka bar owner killed in motorcycle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services are now set for 59-year-old Kenneth G. Barsch who was killed in a motorcycle crash on US-75 on Wednesday.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 30th at 3 p.m. at the Emmanuel Cemetery in Berryton. A celebration of life will be held after at KNJ Bar. Friends are invited to pay respects on Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home.

Basrch owned KNJ Bar in Topeka. He was last seen riding away from there early Wednesday morning after his birthday party last Tuesday.

A search party made up of family and friends found the scene of Barsch’s motorcycle crash around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 49-year-old Kimberly Ann Hollis also died in the crash.

If you would like to contribute to funeral costs you can find out how here.