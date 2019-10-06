Furniture Mall of Kansas hold ‘Mission Fest’ raising money for TRM

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Furniture Mall of Kansas is giving back to the community through a fundraiser Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

The store held the Mission Fest to raise money for the Topeka Rescue Mission. People were able to show their support by buying raffle tickets and food at the event, as well as donating money during a furniture purchase.

The store said this is more than making a sale, it’s about being a good community partner.

“We love that we are a family organization,” Jeremy Devore said, manager of the Furniture Mall of Kansas. “It’s more important to our ownership today that we can help the city out more than it is to help ourselves out. So this isn’t about selling furniture, it’s more of an event about helping the community. Anything we can do to help the Mission and all the good causes they stand for. We feel like it’s a win.”

“At this point, we have enough funds, if no more money came in, to work and operate until the middle of January,” Barry Feaker said, executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission. “And so, we believe that October, November, December, we’ll continue to have funds come in. So if this momentum continues, 2020 is going to look pretty good.”

The Furniture Mall of Kansas usually has an event like this each year, but they decided it was best to add the fundraiser.

The event also had a special guest, a Sporting KC player.