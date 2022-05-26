TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nebraska Furniture Mart is moving into the St. Jude Dream Home as crews furnish the space. Volunteers helped with unloading trucks, assembling furniture and setting up rooms Monday.

One crew member explains how each room has its own concept. “Then adding that extra layer of textiles and warmth and like having each room be its own, like this one as you can see is going to be a little bit more of that modern motion, like farmhouse vibe,” said Erin Lohafer with Nebraska Furniture Mart.

For the past five years, 27 News partners with St. Jude to raffle off a new home in the Topeka community with all proceeds going directly back to the hospital.

It’s important to note the furniture does not come with the house.