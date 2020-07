DUBLIN, OHIO – JULY 17: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of The Memorial Tournament on July 17, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After two rounds of play at the Memorial Tournament, Gary Woodland sits in the top five after shooting 2-under for the day.

The Topeka native is in 4th place at 6-under, trailing Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau who sit atop the leader board at 9-under.