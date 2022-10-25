TOPEKA (KSNT)– Washburn University is hosting an event to help students apply for financial aid and prioritize minimizing debt.

According to Federal Student Aid data, 17.8 million FASFAs were submitted during the 2020-21 application cycle.

For this reason, financial aid experts from the Washburn University Financial Aid Office will be at Mabee Library on Washburn’s campus from 5-7 p.m. tonight.

Applications that are filed now will determine a student’s eligibility for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 academic year. The event will be free and open to all students at Washburn.