Gingerbread Homes Brighten the Holidays for TPAC
The Topeka Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holidays with their annual Gingerbread Homes For the Holidays event this weekend. Several Organizations and individuals have decorated Gingerbread Homes for the Holiday in hopes their exhibit is voted best in show. Area school children are invited to build graham cracker houses, buy holiday baked goods from Sweet Tooth Lane, shop arts and crafts at the Holiday Boutique, visit with Santa Claus and view a model train display from Topeka N-Trak. Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays will be open on Friday – 9am – 7pm, Saturday – 9am – 5pm and Sunday – 11am – 4pm.