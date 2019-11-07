Go Red For Women Advocates for Women’s Health

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) - The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested a Silver Lake man Thursday morning in connection with a little girl found dead in his home.

Timothy W. Funk, 55, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated endangering a child, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. In July, Shawnee County Sheriff's deputies went to his home in the 300 block of South Masche Street on reports of an unresponsive child. The girl, 4-year-old Brandy Funk, was pronounced dead at the scene.