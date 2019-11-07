Go Red For Women Advocates for Women’s Health

Topeka’s American Heart Association held their annual Go Red For Women Luncheon Thursday at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention center. The luncheon is held each year to bring awareness to Women’s heart health and Cardiovascular Disease. Cardiovascular Disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. This year’s featured speaker was Dr. Sri Donepudi of Stormont Vail Health and the 2019 Go Red survivor is Kelly Kleiner of Topeka. A silent auction was held during the event to raise funds for the American Heart Association.