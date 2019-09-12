Goolsby named to AFCA Goodworks team

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Making an impact both on and off the field, Kansas State senior safety Denzel Goolsby is one of 22 student-athletes nationally, including 11 from FBS institutions, named to the 2019 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team, Allstate Insurance Company and the AFCA announced Thursday. The award recognizes players that stood out for their leadership in local communities and overall commitment to giving back.

A Wichita, Kansas, native, Goolsby is the fourth Wildcat all-time and second in as many years to be named to the team. He joins offensive lineman Dalton Risner (2018), current K-State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein (2012) and fullback Victor Mann (2005) as former K-State recipients of the award.

Goolsby’s drive to impact others has been molded by his upbringing and the need for him to grow up fast. His biggest off-field initiative is Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Manhattan, which he has worked with since March of 2016 when he was paired with a little named Shannon. Goolsby has also given countless tours of the football complex, most notably as a fundraiser for Jamie’s Wish Foundation, which raises money for cancer patients.

Goolsby regularly visits Meadowlark Hills Retirement Home in Manhattan in addition to Avita Senior Living in Wichita, the latter in which he became friends with a woman named Aileen. He started visiting Aileen in high school and would continue to do so when he went back home.

Other service projects Goolsby has been involved with include mentoring several underprivileged children in the Manhattan area; visits to elementary schools; visits to Denver to speak to his sister’s underprivileged students; and service as a volunteer speaker at Rock Hill Church in Manhattan.

“I’ve had the privilege of not only being a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, but also witnessing firsthand how these young men are able to inspire and ultimately change the lives of those around them,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion quarterback at Florida and on the panel of judges for the AFCA Good Works Team. “Each year, I’m impressed by the way that Allstate and the AFCA share the important stories of these players’ ‘good works,’ and I’m honored to be part of such a special program that has become a source of inspiration in the college football community.”

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association to recognize extra efforts by players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate became the presenting sponsor starting with the 2008 season.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will be invited to the 2020 Sugar Bowl and join Tebow and Allstate volunteers to give back to New Orleans through a special community service project, while the team will be recognized during the halftime show.

“This is the 12th year that Allstate has partnered with the AFCA to help honor deserving football student-athletes on the Good Works Team,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “This award embodies what is great about the human spirit, football student-athletes and coaches from all parts of the country dedicated to one thing, giving of their time and energy to make a difference in their communities.”

Kansas State travels to face 23rd-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi. The game, which kicks off at 11 a.m., inside Davis Wade Stadium, will be shown to a national audience on ESPN.

Courtesy: K-State Athletics