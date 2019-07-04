Gorgeous 4th of July before more rain chance return

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy tonight with overnight storms

Rain chance again on Friday

Rain chance continue into the weekend

Clouds will continue to stay with us for the majority of the viewing area as we stay mostly cloudy heading into the evening and overnight hours for your holiday. We should stay dry this evening and overall a nice night to be outside as temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and the humidity will let back on us slightly.

Overnight temperatures will drop down into the lower 70s and that’s when we’ll see our next rain chance. Overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning and even throughout the late morning as well.

Things should clear out around lunch time on Friday as we’ll remain mostly cloudy and should stay dry for the rest of the day with temperatures ending up in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Our next best rain chance after Friday will be overnight into Saturday and throughout the day Saturday as well. Temperature wise throughout the weekend, we’ll get a nice break from the heat with afternoon highs only hitting the upper 80s although the humidity will still cause it to feel a bit warmer.

Rain chances seem to slim down as we start next week.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez