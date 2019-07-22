Gorgeous late July weather in the days ahead

Low humidity will really make the overnight low temperatures cool for this time of year.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler tonight as drier air has been building in over the last several hours. Overnight clear skies and the dry air will combine for a low in the upper 50s for most of Northeast Kansas tonight.

Sunny and warm weather for the afternoon on Tuesday, but humidity will remain quite low for this time of year. Highs only reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s should make a for a picture-perfect Tuesday!

More of the same through the week with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but highs should start to climb a bit back into the middle 80s through the week. Hotter weather will build in over the weekend and into early next week, but still not as hot as it was last week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

