Gov. Kelly rebukes vaccine mandate from Biden Administration

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers final questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press briefing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly issued a statement today that she disagrees with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration,” said Kelly. “While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or most effective, solution for Kansas.”

Kelly said that states have been leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic from the start and that it is too late for a federal standard to be imposed now that developed systems and strategies are already in place to serve our specific needs.

“I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis,” said Kelly.

The Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman also weighed in on the vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration on Nov. 4.

“Joe Biden promised to ‘shut down the virus.’ He failed,” said Kuckelman. “He promised there would be no vaccine mandates. He lied. Now, he wants Kansans to lose their jobs if they don’t comply with his unconstitutional vaccine mandate.”

Kuckelman went on to say that Gov. Kelly’s refusal to speak out on the matter threatened the jobs and livelihoods of Kansans throughout our state.