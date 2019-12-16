Governor delays Monday start time for Shawnee County state workers

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is having state employees in Shawnee County come in later on Monday because of winter weather.

State offices will be closed until 10 a.m. on Monday to give road crews enough time to clear streets and sidewalks. State workers should come to work at 10 a.m.

“Due to poor road conditions caused by today’s winter storm, state employees will have a delayed start time on Monday,” Governor Kelly said. “Please exercise caution, and allow road crews to do their job.”

The Governor’s decision does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, or the Legislative Branch of Government.