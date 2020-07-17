Governor Kelly, community members donate blood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly rolled up her sleeves to make a big impact for Kansas lives and you can do the same.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, less people are donating blood, which is putting Kansas hospitals in a tough spot with critically low blood supplies.

Community Blood Center held a blood drive at the Kansas Statehouse on Friday afternoon to try and boost the state’s dwindling blood supply. Governor Kelly along with her staff and members of the community took a few minutes out of their day to donate.

“We’re also seeing another increase in covid-related illnesses, so the need for blood is greater now than it has been for a very, very long time,” said the Governor before donating.

Blood donations from people who have recovered from the coronavirus are also desperately needed. The antibodies in your blood could help someone with the virus recover.

If you would like to donate, Community Blood Center has donation centers in Kansas and Missouri and also holds blood drives; go to their website for more information. The American Red Cross also holds frequent blood drives, click here and enter your zip code to find one near you.