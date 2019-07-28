Governor Kelly points parents to free lunch for hungry children

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Governor Kelly is focusing on making sure Kansas parents have the resources to feed hungry children this summer.

In a Facebook post on Saturday the governor said July is ‘Lunch Across Kansas Month’. She talked about the importance of children being able to eat during the summer – when they aren’t being fed in school.

“Summer is a great time for children to explore, relax and recoup. But summer can also be a difficult time for some kids. Too often it can mean going without lunch,” Kelly said. “Food powers our brains and it gives us energy. It’s critical for children to get the nutrition they need to thrive in and out of the classroom all year long.”

The governor posted a link to help families find free lunches in their area here.