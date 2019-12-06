Governor Laura Kelly signs Proclamation recognizing the Topeka Police Department Mural

Governor Laura Kelly signed a Proclamation on Friday in the State Capitol recognizing the Topeka Police Department Mural “Common Ground”. The TPD Mural was finished and dedicated in late October. “Common Ground” was a collaboration between ArtsConnect and the police department and covers the North wall of the department’s garage on S.W. 3rd Street. Images in the mural include the first K-9 officer and K-9 unit, past and present police badges and patches, the police station then and now, male and female police officers standing in a superhero stance, community members and fallen officers. Artists that worked on the mural include, C. Dylan Barker, Hector Bernal, Jordan E. Brooks, Robert Tapley Bustamante, Luke Farron, Officer Jennifer Gogian, Deja McCracken, Oshara Meesha, Corey Merrill, Sara Myer, Andrea Nix, Von Perry, Jason “Spacin’ Jason” Riedel, Jordan Smith, Norla Todd, Artistic Director Michael Toombs, Andy Valdivia, Kelly Vondra and Blake “Woody” Woodward.