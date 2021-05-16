Graduates disappointed after weather changes KU, K-State graduation ceremonies

MANHATTAN (KSNT)– Storms across northeast Kansas changed up graduation ceremony plans at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University. This created disappointment for the class of 2021.

At Kansas State, family members were not allowed into the graduation ceremony after the university announced that graduation would no longer take place inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“My dad was walking in the graduation,” Laura Levin said. “He didn’t get to walk in 69′ and so he’s honorary walking today. It’s a little disappointing we weren’t able to watch him.

The K-State graduates are still feeling a lot better about today than the Jayhawk grads.

“I’m glad they didn’t cancel it because they could have cancelled it altogether,” Alyssa Cooke, a chemical engineer graduate from K-State said. “At least we still get to walk.”

That’s not the case for the graduates in Lawrence. KU’s ceremony takes place in their football stadium as well, but the graduation was cancelled because of lightning. This created an uproar among students and family members on Twitter. Especially among those who traveled from out of state.

K-State families from out of town were also upset.

“Our family flew in from Tucson, Arizona to watch him today and so now we are going to watch it remotely on the live stream,” Levin said.

KU said they will be rescheduling the ceremony for the class of 2021 to next weekend, May 23. They will be releasing more details about the ceremony later this week.