Great start to the weekend, storms possible early Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity gives us a nice start to the weekend

Possible storms overnight Saturday into early Sunday

Very warm pattern next week

Lower humidity air has been settling in from north to south and that will continue through the night, allowing for temperatures to fall into the lower 60s by early Saturday morning. A very comfortable night and start to the weekend, as well.

With that pleasant air in place for Saturday, expect sunny to partly cloudy weather to accompany that. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s once again on Saturday afternoon, but the wind should remain fairly light at 5mph from the east.

By Saturday night into early Sunday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs should be just a bit cooler into the lower to middle 80s on Sunday because of added cloud cover. However, heat builds back in early next week with stronger south winds, higher humidity and highs back into the upper 80s to near 90° by Monday and Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

