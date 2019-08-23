Greater Topeka Partnership recognizes Topeka’s Women of Influence

The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development held the 6th Annual Women of Influence Awards Recognition Thursday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn. Seven women were recognized by the GTP for their work and commitment to the Topeka community. The awardees were Vicki Arnett – Community Service, Danielle Hall – Distinguished Mentor, Maria Stover – Education, Jennifer Harader -Outstanding Entrepreneur, Nicole Revenaugh – Rising Star, Joan Wagnon – Emeritus and Cassandra Taylor – Woman of Distinction. Carol Bradbury was Mistress of Ceremony and Christine Kozachuk was guest speaker. The Awards Ceremony was sponsored by Envista Credit Union. See more photos here.